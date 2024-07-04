Kolkata B2B garment meet entails Rs 1,000 cr business: Industry body

Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) A body of garment manufacturers and dealers in West Bengal on Thursday said a three-day B2B expo entailed Rs 1,000 crore business through wholesale transactions.

The 56th Garment Buyers & Sellers Meet and Business-to-Business Expo, which concluded on July 3, saw participation of over 950 national and international brands and registration of more than 2,500 visitors, West Bengal Garment Manufacturers and Dealers Association president Hari Kishan Rathi said.

"This industry currently employs over 55 lakh people directly or indirectly, making it one of the largest in the world. An estimated Rs 1,000 crore in commercial deals were made with 950 domestic and international brands taking part," Rathi said.

The exhibition was recognised as the oldest event in the garment industry in the region. PTI BSM BDC