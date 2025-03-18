Kolkata-based firm Fusion CX acquires US company for USD 12 mn

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) City-based firm Fusion CX has acquired US-based Sequential Technology International LLC for USD 12 million to expand its global footprint, a company official said on Tuesday.

Sequential Technology International LLC, based out of Pennsylvania in the US, provides customer support services to clients worldwide.

"We will invest approximately USD 12 million for acquiring and integrating the business of the US firm with our company. It will also strengthen our global presence in the US, Manila, San Salvador, Gurugram and Bangalore," Fusion CX Managing Director and CEO Pankaj Dhanuka said.

Operating in the customer experience space, Fusion CX provides services across several verticals like utilities, healthcare and BFSI, he said.

The US firm with an annual revenue of USD 38 million has an employee strength of almost 1,400 people, he said.

The Indian firm has a workforce of around 20,000 professionals spread across 15 locations across the globe.

Fusion CX has an employee strength of 5,000 people in West Bengal with offices in Kolkata, Kalyani, Howrah, Siliguri and Durgapur.

Dhanuka said the estimated annual revenue of the Kolkata-based company is Rs 2,000 crore and is expected to grow at 30 per cent year-on-year.

Fusion CX is poised to grow organically and with further acquisitions. The company is funding acquisitions through internal accruals and debt, Dhanuka said.

It is handling customer service of 250 companies globally, he added. PTI DC BDC