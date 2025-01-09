Kolkata-based Fusion CX acquires USA-based BPO to boost presence in telecom, utilities sectors

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Kolkata-based customer experience outsourcing firm Fusion CX on Thursday announced the acquisition of S4 Communications, a US-based provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) services with operations in America and the Philippines, in a deal whose value was not disclosed.

Fusion CX, a closely held company contemplating a future initial public offering (IPO), is consolidating its position across all verticals.

The acquisition combines S4 Communications' expertise in serving clients across the telecom and utilities industries with Fusion CX's advanced technologies, the company said in a statement.

S4 Communications reported revenue of USD 23.5 million in 2024, it said.

With this acquisition, Fusion CX's headcount will increase by over 900 employees in Houston, Texas, and the Philippines, taking its global team strength to over 20,000 professionals operating from more than 40 centres across North America, Latin America, India, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Southeast Asia.

The deal strengthens Fusion CX's presence in the telecom and utilities verticals and adds some of the most prominent telecom brands in the US as clients, the statement added. PTI BSM SBN SBN