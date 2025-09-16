Kolkata-based startup Genovation Tech secures Rs 1.32 cr funding for AI platform

Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) Deep-tech startup Genovation Technological Solutions has raised over Rs 1.32 crore in a pre-seed funding round at a valuation of over Rs 52.8 crore to scale up its privacy-first AI platform, a company official said on Tuesday.

Founded in 2021, the company, led by 30-year-old Kolkata-born entrepreneur Anurita Das, said the funds will be utilised to boost product development, expand its team and invest in R&D to widen its market reach.

Genovation's flagship platform, Mentis, is positioned as a made-in-India "Agentic AI" solution, capable of running across cloud, ensuring data privacy, founder and CEO Das claimed.

"We have raised USD 150,000 (Rs 1.32 crore) in a pre-seed funding round at a valuation of USD 6 million (Rs 52.8 crore). Kien Global Inc. (Japan), plus other strategic angel investors from India, have invested in the company. This funding is not just a financial milestone; it validates our belief that AI, when built responsibly and deployed intelligently, can reshape how the world operates," said Das, who completed NASA's core course and began her career there.

The startup, founded in West Bengal and with an office in the US, is building explainable and secure AI systems for industries ranging from manufacturing to defence and healthcare.