Kolkata-based startup launches free platform to help fight cybercrime

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Wiz Digital Services, a Kolkata-based startup, on Tuesday launched its free platform - WDS Cyber Shield - to support senior citizens and the digitally disadvantaged in fighting cybercrime.

At present, it is working on the recovery of nearly Rs 3 crore, and has already helped save a number of victims through its techno-legal panel, a company statement said.

The platform also provides a “free” helpline number, where people can reach out to cyber security experts for advice and assistance.

The experts help in drafting complaints and documenting evidence of a scam or cybercrime, and prepare the necessary documents to file a case with the police, the statement said.

"Cybercrime is a massive plague, which is destroying years of savings and most importantly, mental peace and financial security of an individual, especially in the senior citizen category," said Zeeshan Basu, co-founder of Wiz Digital Services.

"We launched WDS Cyber Shield to assist people in bridging the gap between capturing digital crime, threats, and preparing the mechanism and relevant documents to go to the authorities for redressal," he said.

Justice Soumitra Sen (retired), who was present at the launch event, said it is important to have such platforms that can help people fight cybercrime.

The WDS Cyber Shield is currently available in West Bengal, but the company plans to expand it to other parts of India in the near future. PTI BSM RBT