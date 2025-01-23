Kolkata firm commissions solar plant at Prayagraj railway station

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) Kolkata-based SunShell Power on Thursday said it has commissioned a 250 kW solar power plant at Prayagraj railway station, as the Uttar Pradesh city celebrates Mahakumbh.

Advertisment

The plant will generate over 7 million units of clean energy during its lifetime and reduce 3,220 tonnes of carbon emissions annually equivalent to planting 1.5 lakh fully grown trees.

Typically, such solar plants lasts 25 years. "This project will save an estimated Rs 7 crore in power bill for this important railway station in the life of the solar plant and underscores our commitment to enabling a greener future," SunShell Power Co-Founder and CEO Sayantan Chatterjee said. PTI BSM NN