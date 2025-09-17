Kolkata home sales jump 15 pc in August: Report

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Kolkata metropolitan area recorded 6,196 residential property sales in August, up 15 per cent year-on-year, a report said on Wednesday.

Property registrations surged 33 per cent compared to July, aided by both fresh sales and resale markets, said the report by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India, which cited figures from the state's Directorate of Registrations and Stamps Revenue.

From January to August, 41,440 apartments were registered in the metropolitan area, a sharp 37 per cent increase from the same period last year, it said.

"The festive period has historically spurred buying momentum in Kolkata, and August data shows the market has entered this phase with strong tailwinds. The demand is also being fuelled by rising preference for larger homes, better connectivity, and a more conducive financing environment," Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said.

He said the city's residential market is witnessing premiumisation as registrations of bigger homes are rising, with improved infrastructure and affordability.

The August spike signals robust festive-period demand, which is likely to sustain through the remainder of 2025, according to industry watchers. PTI BSM SOM