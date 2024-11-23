Kolkata Jewellery & Gem fair aims to expand Bengal's role in national market

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) The 5th edition of the Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair (KJGF), which commenced on Saturday, highlighted East India’s rich jewellery heritage and its evolution in a globalised market, aiming to help the region maintain a critical market share in the over USD 43 billion national industry, growing at a 17 per cent CAGR.

Advertisment

The three-day event, unveiled by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) Managing Director Vandana Yadav runs until November 25.

It brings together over 60 exhibitors, 200 plus renowned brands and a dazzling array of jewellery innovations.

Speaking at the event, Yadav emphasised the need to modernise Bengal's traditional strengths in jewellery craftsmanship.

Advertisment

"While jewellery has been a cornerstone of Bengal's cultural and economic identity, we must bridge tradition with innovation," she remarked.

Highlighting the success of the Gems & Jewellery Park at Ankurhati near Kolkata, she lauded its transformation of artisan workspaces, ensuring improved conditions and greater efficiency and will help expand the role of Bengal's in the national jewellery map.

Yadav also stressed the importance of hallmarking, standardisation, and training for artisans.

Advertisment

"The hallmarking process has enhanced the credibility of the jewellery industry. Through initiatives like the Common Facility Centre and training programmes at Ankurhati, we aim to equip artisans with modern techniques to meet global standards," she added.

Yadav highlighted the role of platforms like KJGF in driving collaboration between government and industry.

"Such events not only promote business but also attract investment and new opportunities to West Bengal. We encourage hosting diverse exhibitions across sectors to leverage the state's growing infrastructure and hotel ecosystem," she said and urged stakeholders to bring more events to the venue.

Advertisment

India's gem and jewellery market, valued at USD 43.71 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 133.96 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.35 per cent.

The eastern region, contributing 15 per cent of the national market, is a critical hub for craftsmanship and exports, with Kolkata playing a pivotal role. PTI BSM NN