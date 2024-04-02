Kolkata Metro records 19.9pc rise in non-fare revenue earnings

Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway has reported a significant increase of 19.9 per cent in its non-fare revenue (NFR) earnings for the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to a statement by Metro spokesperson Kausik Mitra on Tuesday, the NFR earnings for the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, amounted to Rs 43.56 crore, surpassing the previous year's figure of Rs 36.33 crore.

The statement highlighted that in March 2024 alone, Metro recorded an NFR earning of Rs 3.44 crore.

"Kolkata Metro, being one of the smallest zones of Indian Railways, mainly depends on passenger earnings. In order to increase its revenue, innovative approaches and meticulous planning have been adopted for improving NFR earnings substantially," the statement said.

The statement suggested collaboration with corporate houses for branding Kolkata Metro premises, including displays, stalls, kiosks, and digital initiatives.

With the opening of new Metro corridors, Metro aims to exceed expectations and achieve significant success in the current financial year, 2024-25.

Furthermore, the spokesperson mentioned that more corporate entities have expressed interest in partnering with Metro Railway to further boost NFR earnings.

In terms of passenger numbers, Metro carried 19.25 crore passengers in the fiscal year 2023-24, representing an increase of 8.82 per cent compared to the previous year's figure of 17.69 crore passengers. PTI SUS MNB