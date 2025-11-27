Kolkata Metro to increase Purple Line services, operating from 6.40 am to 9.26 pm

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) Kolkata Metro on Thursday announced that it will run more trains on the Purple Line, as a result of which services will start at 6.40 am and continue till 9.26 pm.

A total of 84 services will be operated on the line on weekdays, up from 80 previously, a statement said.

This will benefit passengers availing local train services from the Eastern Railway's Majherhat station, it said.

From December 1, the first train will depart Joka at 6.40 am and Majherhat at 7.03 am. The last services will leave Joka at 9.05 pm and Majherhat at 9:26 pm, it added.

Services were introduced on the 7.75-km line on Saturdays from November 22. Services remain shut on Sundays on the line.

The line will eventually connect Joka to Esplanade, with construction in full swing in the rest of the section. At Esplanade in the heart of the city, it will meet the Blue and Green lines. PTI SUS SOM