Kolkata port announces launch of cargo services between Haldia and UAE

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata) on Thursday announced the launch of the Bengal Middle East Express (BMEx), a new container vessel service connecting Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) with Jebel Ali Port in the UAE.

The BMEx service will operate on Haldia-Chittagong-Jebel Ali-Haldia route, linking Bengal and the eastern Indian industrial hub with a key Middle East port.

This service aims to cut transit time and cost for regional exporters and importers by bypassing traditional transshipment ports, the port said in a statement.

By reducing delays, lowering operational costs, and avoiding congestion, the BMEx route enhances supply chain efficiency, reliability, and competitiveness, providing businesses with better access to global markets, it added.

Initiated by Ocean Salute Line of Singapore in partnership with MBK Logistix, the BMEx service will improve global connectivity for the port. The inaugural vessel, Yong Yue 11, is scheduled to arrive at HDC on September 6, the statement said.

Port chairman Rathendra Raman said, "We are proud to introduce the Bengal Middle East Express service, which not only establishes a direct connection between Haldia and Jebel Ali but also opens new avenues for trade and economic growth in the region." "To support this initiative, the port has offered substantial discounts on vessel-related charges for container vessels calling directly from South East Asia, Far East, and Middle East Ports. This service is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our port's competitiveness on the global stage and supporting the region's EXIM trade," he said. PTI BSM MNB