Kolkata Port begins first-ever night pilotage to cut vessel turnaround time

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) on Thursday said it has, for the first time in its 155-year history, carried out night-time pilotage in the Upper Reaches of the Hooghly river, a move expected to reduce vessel turnaround time and improve overall port productivity.

Upper Reaches refers to the upstream stretch of a river closer to the inland port, and, in this case, the segment of the Hooghly River between Diamond Harbour and Kolkata.

Kolkata Port said its experienced pilots safely navigated container vessel Sinar Pangalam Susu on her inward voyage through the narrow channel of the Kolkata Dock System (KDS) during hours of darkness on the night of February 25, a statement said.

SMPA said the successful night transit follows a trial movement undertaken on May 2, 2025, with outward-bound container vessel Sinar Penida, which laid the groundwork for round-the-clock navigation.

The inbound vessel, with a length overall of 128 metres and a draft of 6.1 metres, completed the transit under challenging navigational conditions, marking the maiden operational use of night navigation in the Upper Reaches.

The stretch of the Hooghly River from Diamond Harbour to Kolkata, spanning around 40 nautical miles, is considered one of the most difficult riverine routes due to its narrow channel, shifting sandbanks, frequent crossings and strong crosscurrents. Traditionally, pilotage in this sector was restricted to daylight hours.

Chairman Rathendra Raman said the achievement marks a significant step towards enabling 24x7 vessel movement in the river system and reflects the port's thrust on technological advancement and operational preparedness.

Port officials said the introduction of night navigation at the Upper Reaches is expected to optimise berth utilisation, ease vessel congestion and improve cargo handling efficiency at KDS, strengthening Kolkata's position as India's premier riverine port. PTI BSM NN