Kolkata Port floats EoI for commercial, hospitality development on riverfront lands

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port has floated an expression of interest (EOI) for commercial and hospitality projects on riverfront lands in Moyapur, the Noorpur-Hooghly point and Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district, officials said on Wednesday.

The 20.49-acre site at Moyapur is proposed for development of a luxury resort, as it still holds remnants of the old gunpowder magazine built by the British, they said.

Records indicate that from June 1, 1803, all ships were asked to store their gunpowder at the new facility in Moyapur, the port’s Chairman Rathendra Raman said.

He said the project site still has four magazines on the west side, 2 pillbox (guardhouse) on the south and one magazine on the northern side.

"The Moyapur magazine site still holds remnants of the old, and exhibits immense potential to be developed as a recreational spot for people of Kolkata and its surroundings, and as a place of historical importance," Raman said.

The magazine here refers to an ammunition storage building used by the British to keep gunpowder, a port official said.

The land parcel is well connected by Budge Budge Trunk Road and enjoys an approximate 500-metre frontage on the river, he said.

The second site, measuring 3.11 acres, is located in Noorpur, between Falta and Diamond Harbour. It is also well connected and has good frontage on the river, the official said.

It is proposed for development of an upscale hotel.

Measuring 5 acres, the third site will become “a one-stop destination for recreation” for the upcoming residential communities of Budge Budge and Maheshtala, he said. It enjoys a river frontage of 250 metre.

The project will feature a hotel, cineplex, restaurants, cafes, banquets and a convention centre, the official added. PTI BSM RBT