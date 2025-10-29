Kolkata Port inks MoUs worth over Rs 48,000cr at India Maritime Week

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Wednesday announced it has secured over Rs 48,000 crore in strategic investment partnerships through a series of MoUs during the India Maritime Week-2025 in Mumbai.

At the event organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, SMPK entered into agreements with major players.

These include Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) for long-term dredging operations, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd for investments in tank-farm and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) handling infrastructure at the Haldia Dock, and partnerships with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd and Century Ports & Harbours Ltd for new container-terminal projects under a PPP model.

Among the deals, UltraTech Cement Ltd will establish a cement bulk-terminal at the Kolkata dock on a captive basis, while the port also partnered with real estate firms such as Srijan Real Estate & Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Eden Realtors Ltd for river-front development projects on port-land assets, a statement said.

The Kolkata port, however, did not provide a detailed investment breakup by the companies.

“These partnerships mark a defining step in SMPK’s journey of transformation. By bringing together industry leaders and forward-looking institutions, we are building a future-ready maritime ecosystem that enhances trade capacity, attracts global investment, and supports sustainable and inclusive growth for the region,” Chairman Rathendra Raman said. PTI BSM RBT