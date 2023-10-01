Kolkata Port, NTPC arm to work together to set up green hydrogen, ammonia hub

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port (SMP), formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, and NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC Limited, will form a joint working group to set up a green hydrogen and ammonia hub at the port, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The MoU between the two public sector entities was signed last week, aiming to explore opportunities for the production, storage, handling, and bunkering of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and its derivatives with the support of the port, the official said.

As part of the National Hydrogen Mission, shipping and port operations will play a critical role in driving trade in green energy. Ports are therefore being developed to support the export requirements of green energy.

Speaking to PTI, SMP deputy chairman Samrat Rahi said that the scope of the MoU includes forming a joint working group to conduct a feasibility study, identify land for the project, and deliberate on financial models of partnership for the clean energy project here.

Advertisment

The project is expected to require 300-500 acres of land, and SMP has shortlisted some land parcels of its own and from third parties, which will be evaluated during the feasibility study, Rahi said.

The development of a green hydrogen hub at SMP is a significant step towards India's goal of becoming a leading producer and exporter of green hydrogen.

India aims to develop the capacity and capability to export approximately 5 million tons per annum of green hydrogen and its derivatives by 2030.

Advertisment

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified three other major ports in the country - Kandla, Paradip, and Tuticorin - for this purpose.

The establishment of a green hydrogen hub at SMP will help decarbonise the port's operations and promote the use of cleaner fuels to achieve a net-zero ecosystem.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with a total installed capacity of more than 73 GW including joint ventures and subsidiaries. In order to increase its renewable energy portfolio, NTPC has formed a fully-owned subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL).

The development of a green hydrogen and ammonia hub at SMP is expected to further boost the port's growth and create new business opportunities.

In 2022-23, cargo handling at SMP increased by 13 per cent year-on-year to a record 65.66 million tonnes. The port also registered its highest-ever growth in traffic, at 7.5 million tonnes, compared to previous years. PTI BSM NN