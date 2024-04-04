Kolkata Port profit jumps 65pc to Rs 501cr in FY'24, records all-time high cargo handling

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) The 154-year-old Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port or Kolkata Port records Rs 501.73 crore profit in FY'24, a 65 per cent jump compared to that in the previous fiscal.

The port said its net surplus in 2022-23 was Rs 304.07 crore.

It also recorded an all-time high of 66.4 million tonnes of cargo handling in 2023-24.

The port which has Kolkata Dock System (KDS) and Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) under its command recorded a combined growth was 1.11 per cent owing to trade disruptions in sea freight due to geopolitical reasons.

In 2022-23, the port had handled 65.66 million tonnes.

Chairman Rathendra Raman attributed the rise in cargo handling amid disruptions to a series of strategic initiatives implemented by the port to enhance productivity, safety measures, business development, and overall capacity utilisation.

HDC's significant contribution played a pivotal role in this achievement, with the complex handling 49.54 million tonne in FY'24, representing an increase of 1.91 per cent.

Meanwhile, KDS logged 16.856 million tonnes of cargo in 2023-24 compared to 17.052 million tonnes in 2022-23. PTI BSM NN