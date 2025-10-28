Kolkata Port showcases Bengal's artistic heritage at India Maritime Week

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) on Tuesday said it showcased Bengal's artistic heritage alongside its maritime vision at the India Maritime Week 2025 held in Mumbai.

Organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the event provided a platform for Kolkata Port to highlight its role in advancing the national maritime goals under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

What drew special attention was SMPK's unique cultural display that blended Bengal's traditional art forms with its industrial narrative, a statement said.

The pavilion featured live demonstrations by skilled artisans, including delicate Shola craftwork, the intricate, ceremonial lace-like art made from Indian cork, and Chhou mask making from Purulia, representing Bengal's folk and martial dance traditions, the statement added.

Visitors witnessed artisans transform simple natural materials into expressive works of art, reflecting Bengal's deep-rooted craftsmanship and cultural diversity.

The exhibits became a major attraction for delegates and international visitors at the event, the port said.

"The cultural exhibits were highly praised and actively engaged the global delegation, making the SMPK Pavilion one of the most dynamic and culturally rich attractions at the event," said Rathendra Raman, Chairman, SMP Kolkata.

SMPK's deputy chairman Samrat Rahi and senior officials from Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex were also present at the exhibition. PTI BSM MNB