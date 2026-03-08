Kolkata Port signs agreement with East Horizon for Rs 260 cr FSRU project at Haldia

Kolkata, Mar 8 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Sunday announced that East Horizon Pvt Limited will establish a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) at the Haldia Dock Complex.

The port and the private firm signed a licence agreement on Friday for the project, which entails an investment of approximately Rs 260 crore.

A Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) is a specialised offshore vessel or terminal that receives Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from carriers, stores it in a liquid state, and converts it back into natural gas for distribution into onshore pipelines.

The project aims to enhance the port's capability in handling LNG while facilitating the development of cleaner energy infrastructure in eastern India.

The port did not disclose the size and other technical details of the project.

The proposed FSRU facility will enable the import, storage and regasification of LNG, strengthening the national gas supply chain and supporting the government's vision of increasing the share of natural gas in the country's energy mix.

SMPK said the establishment of the FSRU at Haldia Dock Complex marks an important step towards enhancing LNG infrastructure in eastern India.

"The project will facilitate greater adoption of cleaner fuels, strengthen energy security and further reinforce SMPK's role in supporting sustainable industrial growth in the region," the port said in a statement. PTI BSM NN