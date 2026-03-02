Kolkata port surpasses last year’s cargo traffic before fiscal-end

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, on Monday said it handled 6.193 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in February, registering a growth of 2.31 per cent compared with 6.053 MMT handled in the same month last year.

During April 2025-February 2026, the port handled 64.026 MMT of cargo, surpassing the total traffic of 63.951 MMT handled during the entire financial year 2024-25, with one month remaining in the current fiscal, a statement by the port said.

The growth was driven by improved operational efficiency and stronger coordination with stakeholders across the maritime trade ecosystem, the statement added.

However, March will be crucial for the port given the tension in West Asia, which may cause disruptions to trade.

Cargo traffic at the Kolkata Dock System stood at 17.033 MMT during April-February FY26 as against 15.01 MMT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, recording a growth of 13.48 per cent, it said.

The Haldia Dock Complex handled 46.993 MMT during the same period compared with 42.697 MMT in April-February FY25, reflecting a growth of 10.06 per cent.

Overall cargo traffic at SMPK during April-February FY26 rose 10.95 per cent year-on-year.

Container traffic also recorded its highest-ever level during the period, with the port handling 874,360 TEUs, surpassing the previous record of 844,762 TEUs achieved in FY20.

Container traffic at Haldia Dock Complex also reached a record level at 209,177 TEUs during April-February FY26, exceeding its previous high of 184,734 TEUs handled in FY25.

A TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) is an exact, standardised unit of measurement used in maritime trade to calculate cargo capacity for ships, ports, and containers.

Chairman Rathendra Raman said surpassing the previous fiscal's cargo handling performance before the end of the current year reflects the coordinated efforts of the port and its stakeholders.

He said the port will continue to focus on improving efficiency, strengthening logistics connectivity and supporting India's port-led development strategy. PTI BSM MNB