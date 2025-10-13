Kolkata: The Kolkata residential real estate market demonstrated sustained health and stability in the third quarter of 2025 (July-September quarter), registering a robust 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) appreciation in average prices, according to the latest report of Knight Frank India.

The report highlights that the city's housing market continues to be driven primarily by genuine end-user demand and a "flight to quality."

Supporting this trend, the quarter also saw a modest 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) price increase and a 2 per cent YoY growth in sales volume, with 4,374 units sold.

"The confirmed residential price appreciation of 8 per cent YoY in Q3 2025 is a powerful indicator of the market's fundamental health. This growth is not speculative; it is a direct consequence of sustained end-user activity," said Joydeep Paul, Senior Director - Occupier Strategy and Solutions, Kolkata, Knight Frank India.

He added that buyers are increasingly focusing on reputable developers and infrastructure-rich locations.

Among major Indian cities, Kolkata's 8 per cent YoY price growth placed it in the middle of the pack, outperforming markets like Mumbai (7 per cent) and Pune ( 5 per cent), though trailing leaders like NCR (19 per cent) and Bengaluru (15 per cent).

The city's office market, following a period of strong activity in the first half of the year, entered a phase of consolidation in Q3 2025.

The market witnessed stable demand, particularly from the third-party IT outsourcing and flex space segments.

While transaction volumes were stable at 0.5 million square feet in Q3, the figure represented a significant 190 per cent YoY growth, albeit from a lower base.

This consistent demand, coupled with tight supply for Grade A office spaces, led to a notable 14 per cent YoY increase in average rental values, the highest among all major markets tracked.