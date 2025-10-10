Kolte-Patil Developers buys 7.5-acre land in Pune to build housing proj worth Rs 1,400 cr

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has acquired 7.5 acre of land in Pune to build a housing project worth about Rs 1,400 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it has acquired a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune.

The upcoming project will have an estimated saleable area of around 1.9 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 1,400 crore, it added.

The Pune-based company did not disclose the name of the seller of this land parcel and the acquisition cost.

Kolte-Patil has developed and constructed over 68 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 30 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Kolte-Patil Developers is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. PTI MJH BAL BAL