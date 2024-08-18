Kolte-Patil Developers CFO Khiroda Jena resigns

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO) Khiroda Jena has resigned from the company.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company informed that Jena resigned on 17 August 2024 to "pursue professional opportunities outside the organization".

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It has expanded its presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company has developed and constructed over 64 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks, covering a saleable area of more than 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.