Kolte-Patil Developers clocks 1 pc growth in sale bookings at Rs 711 cr in Apr-Jun

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a marginal growth of 1 per cent in its sale bookings at Rs 711 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year as housing demand continues to be strong.

The company had sold properties worth Rs 701 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's sale bookings in volume terms rose 3 per cent to 0.96 million square feet during April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal from 0.93 million square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The average sales realisation declined 2 per cent to Rs 7,407 crore from Rs 7,545 per square feet during the period under review.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil is one of the leading developers in the country.

The company has developed and constructed over 64 projects, including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT parks, covering a saleable area of more than 28 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. PTI MJH HVA