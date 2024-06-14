Kolte-Patil Developers Group CEO Rahul Talele resigns

Pune: Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday said its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Talele has resigned from the company.

He resigned on June 13, 2024.

"The resignation has been accepted by the board of directors of the company in their meeting held on June 14, 2024.

"However, he will continue as a non-key managerial personnel to complete the smooth transition till August 31, 2024," Kolte-Patil Developers said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-based firm is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.