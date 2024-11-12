Kolte-Patil Developers posts Rs 10.34 cr net profit in Q2

New Delhi: Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.34 crore in the September 2024 quarter on higher income.

Advertisment

The company posted a net loss of Rs 26.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 320.96 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 204.86 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.