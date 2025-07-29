Kolte-Patil Developers posts Rs 17 cr loss in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Tuesday said it has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.99 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 6.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income plunged to Rs 96.81 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 350.29 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Kolte-Patil Developers is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. PTI MJH MJH SHW