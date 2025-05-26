Kolte-Patil Developers posts Rs 66.29 cr net profit in March quarter

New Delhi: Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.29 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Pune-based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd had posted a net loss of Rs 26.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 723.20 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 527.71 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25, the company's net profit stood at Rs 109.33 crore as against a net loss of Rs 67.48 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 1,763.73 crore last fiscal from Rs 1,394.78 crore in 2023-24.

Kolte-Patil Developers has built over 68 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of more than 30 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.