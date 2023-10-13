Kolte-Patil Developers Q2 sales bookings up 72% to Rs 632 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd on Friday reported a 72 per cent increase in sales bookings to Rs 632 crore for the September quarter on better housing demand.

Advertisment

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 367 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its sales bookings in volume terms rose 75 per cent to 0.98 million sq ft in the second quarter of this fiscal from 0.56 million sq ft in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The average sales realisation, however, fell 3 per cent to Rs 6,426 per sq ft from Rs 6,622 per square feet.

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has a presence in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru property markets.