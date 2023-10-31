KONE Elevators sets up elevator testing facility near Chennai

Chennai, Oct 31 (PTI) Elevator and escalator manufacturers KONE Elevators India have set up an elevator test tower and labs, aimed at delivering safety and quality products and solutions to customers, a top official said.

The state-of-the-art facility, located in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, can be reconfigured for testing new high and mid-rise solutions and laboratories for the elevator and escalator components testing.

The tower has been set up by KONE Technology Centre, which is also responsible for research and development.

The test tower and R&D testing processes and equipment are built for conducting various kinds of quality and reliability tests to ensure the highest safety as well as quality products and solutions, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

"The test tower and R&D Centre are set to meet the existing demand in the elevator and escalator market as well as serve the future needs of our customers. This innovative move will bolster KONE's presence in the global market, presenting a vast array of possibilities that will contribute to the robust growth in the elevator industry," KONE Corporation President and CEO Henrik Ehrnrooth said.

"Going forward, expanding our innovation facilities in India will present further opportunities to uphold our mission to make people's journeys safe, convenient, and reliable," he said.

The facility has been designed to receive ample sunlight and harness energy through the solar panels installed on the rooftop of the unit, the statement added. PTI VIJ ANE