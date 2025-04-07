Konkan actively seeking investors, says divisional commissioner Suryavanshi

Thane, Apr 7 (PTI) The Konkan region is actively seeking to attract investors and the administration is committed to creating a supportive and growth-oriented environment, Divisional Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said on Monday.

He chaired the Executive Committee meeting at Konkan Bhavan during the day, which was attended by top officials including collectors, superintendents of police, commissioners, civic chiefs etc, a release said.

Suryavanshi reiterated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' focus on creating a business-friendly environment and assured attendees that collective efforts would be made to attract investors and boost investment in the Konkan region.

He instructed collectors and Superintendents of Police to promptly address entrepreneurs' concerns, fulfil justified demands, and provide timely information under Right to Information Act to ensure minimal inconvenience to businesses, the release said.

"Specific directives were issued to address pressing issues. The MIDC Wagle Estate weekly market shift was referred to MIDC Chief Executive Officer. Illegal godowns were flagged for immediate action by District Collectors and Superintendents of Police. The Mahanagar Gas pipeline issue was tasked to the regional officer. ESIC was told to coordinate with DISH department for adequate doctor availability in hospitals," it said. PTI COR BNM