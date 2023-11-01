Koppu Sadashiv Murthy assumes charge as BHEL CMD

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Koppu Sadashiv Murthy on Wednesday assumed the charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

He succeeds Nalin Shinghal, who was its CMD since July 8, 2019.

Before his new role, Murthy was the Executive Director of the Corporate Operations Management Group at BHEL, the company said in a statement.

An Electrical Engineering graduate from Bhopal University with an MBA in Finance, Murthy joined BHEL in 1989 at its Jhansi manufacturing unit. During his 34-year experience in BHEL, he has developed a comprehensive set of competencies in strategic, operational, project and commercial management.

BHEL's board on Monday approved the induction of Murthy as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company.

On May 23, BHEL said it received a communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, informing that the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved Murthy's appointment as the CMD.