Kota to get new airport; pact signed

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) A new airport will be constructed in the Kota city that will not only boost tourism in Rajasthan but will also increase education and business activities.

According to an official statement, an agreement was signed to this effect on Friday between Airports Authority of India (AAI), Urban Development Department and Civil Aviation Department.

The agreement was signed here in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

On this occasion, Sharma said the construction of the new airport will not only boost tourism in the state but will also increase education and business activities.

He said the state government will provide land free of cost for the construction of the airport. At the same time, the entire responsibility of construction, development and operation of the airport will be of AAI.

The chief minister directed officials of Kota Development Authority to prepare a roadmap for planned development around the proposed airport.

He noted that the Kota airport will provide air facility to lakhs of residents of the Hadoti region.

Chairman of AAI Sanjeev Kumar said a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the Kota airport. After this, tenders will be invited.

The chief minister also urged the chairman of AAI to start work soon for the new state terminal at Jaipur airport. He said the state government will provide free land for the development and expansion of Udaipur airport and permanent civil enclave and approach road at Uttarlai (Barmer) airport.