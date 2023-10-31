Kotak Alternate Asset Managers' Iconic Fund raises Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd (KAAML) on Tuesday said its open-ended Kotak Iconic Fund has raised Rs 1,000 crore.

Kotak Iconic Fund is set up as a category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) under SEBI regulations, managed by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited, the alternate asset management arm of Kotak Mahindra Group.

"The journey to Rs 1,000 crore in AUM has been marked by unwavering dedication, resilience, and the trust of investors who have chosen Kotak Iconic as their preferred investment vehicle in the Indian equities space," Lakshmi Iyer, CEO, Investments and Strategy at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, said.

Kotak Iconic Fund is also enabled to accept inflows from five offshore jurisdictions, including the US, UK, Singapore, DIFC and Hong Kong providing a convenient investing platform for non-residents to access Indian equity markets, the company said in a release.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, erstwhile Kotak Investment Advisors, has raised/managed/advised over USD 18 billion across different asset classes. PTI NKD SHW