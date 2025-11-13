Kotak Alternate Asset to invest Rs 40 cr to acquire stake in Mediversal Healthcare

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Kotak Alternate Asset Managers on Thursday announced a Rs 40 crore investment for an unspecified stake in Mediversal Healthcare.

Impact investor Asha Ventures also participated in the round, and the funding will be used by the company for organic and inorganic expansion in East India, a statement said.

Kotak Life Science Fund I, which invests in early to growth-stage life sciences and healthcare businesses, has made the investment.

*** Unique trading accounts on NSE cross 24-cr mark * Largest stock bourse NSE on Thursday said the total number of unique trading accounts has crossed the 24-crore mark.

The bourse added four crore investors since October 2024, when the number had touched the 20 crore milestone, according to a statement.

*** Mirae Asset launches new fund offer * Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd on Thursday launched a new scheme, which will invest in Indian infrastructure companies, including those in construction, logistics, power, telecom, building material providers, data centres, healthcare infra and infrastructure finance.

The Mirae Asset Infrastructure Fund's new fund offer will be open for subscriptions between next Monday and December 1, a statement said. PTI AA SHW