Kotak arm invests Rs 375 cr in agro chemimal co Cropnosys

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) A Kotak Mahindra Bank arm on Thursday announced a Rs 375 crore investment in Cropnosys for the agrochem company's business expansion.

Advertisment

The investment by Kotak Strategic Situations Fund will be used by the company to scale up manufacturing capabilities and bolstering product suite, a statement said.

Cropnosys focuses on niche high-value technicals in the agrochem space and has long-standing relationships with the global agrochemical formulators, the statement said, adding that it has carved a space for its cost competitiveness and quality.

KSSF's partner Rahul Shah said the partnership will help Cropnosys in the next phase of growth.

"India has emerged as the leading exporter of agrochemicals globally on the back of its strong manufacturing ecosystem, proven track record and cost competitiveness,” he added. PTI AA MR