Kotak Education Foundation begins teacher capacity building programme in Maha 'PM Shri' schools

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Kotak Education Foundation (KEF), which implements Kotal Mahindra Group's initiatives under corporate social responsibility (CSR), on Friday said it has started a capacity building programme for teachers at 300 PM Shri schools across 13 districts of Maharashtra.

The programme will help in equipping teachers with the skills, tools, and guidance needed to build stronger learning environments for students, KEF said in a statement.

It will help in enhancing teachers' capacity in leadership development, foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), communicative English and pedagogical technology (PedTech).

"Through the PM SHRI Capacity Building Program, we are investing in our greatest asset, our teachers. By equipping them with leadership skills, innovative pedagogies, and foundational learning, we are not just enhancing classroom learning, we are shaping futures. The programme ensures that quality learning reaches every child, in every corner of our districts," Kotak Education Foundation Project Head, FLN, Sangita Dandapat said. PTI SM HVA