Kotak Mahindra Bank announces Rs 9 cr grant for 60 startups based in small cities

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said it will provide a grant of Rs 9 crore to 60 startups based in smaller cities as part of its corporate social responsibility spends.

The private sector lender will be spending the money as part of the second edition of 'Kotak Bizlabs Accelerator Programme', an official statement said, adding that 32 startups were provided a grant of Rs 5 crore in the first season of the initiative.

************* * Mahavir Lunawat re-elected as chairman of AIBI The Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI) on Friday said that Mahavir Lunawat of Pantomath Capital Advisors has been unanimously re-elected as its chairman.

Lunawat, the founder-chairman of the group, will have a two-year term, an official statement said, adding that Kotak Investment Banking's Abhijit Vaidya and Axis Capital's Lakha Nair will be the vice-chairpersons.

********** * Amitabh Bachchan buys plots worth Rs 6.6 cr in Alibag Actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought three plots at a project near the coastal town of Alibag in Maharashtra for over Rs 6.6 crore, a data analytics firm said on Friday.

The three plots in HOABL Landbuild project bought by the actor cumulatively admeasure 9,500 sq ft, as per CRE Matrix. PTI AA HVA