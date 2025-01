New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday said its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Milind Nagnur has tendered resignation.

Nagnur resignation is effective from the close of business hours on February 15, 2025, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

He has cited personal reasons for his resignation. PTI DP DR