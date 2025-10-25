Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 profit falls 3 pc to Rs 3,253 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported a 3 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 3,253 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The private sector lender had recorded a net profit of Rs 3,344 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's total income increased to Rs 16,239 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 15,900 crore in the same period last year, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank earned interest income of Rs 13,649 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 13,216 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) improved to Rs 7,311 crore, from Rs 7,020 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, registering a 4 per cent growth.

However, Net Interest Margin (NIM) moderated to 4.54 per cent, from 4.91 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year.

The bank reduced gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.39 per cent of gross loans by the end of September 2025, from 1.49 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans too declined 0.32 per cent, from 0.43 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the bank reported an 11 per cent dip in net profit to Rs 4,468 crore, as against Rs 5,044 crore in Q2FY25.

At the consolidated level, Return on Assets (ROA) for Q2FY26 also slipped to 1.97 per cent, as compared to 2.53 per cent in the same period a year ago. PTI DP DRR