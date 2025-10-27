New Delhi: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the firm reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock dropped 2.82 per cent to Rs 2,125 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock edged lower by 2.97 per cent to Rs 2,122.

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 4,468 crore, pulled down by a slower growth in core income and weak performance of some subsidiaries.

On a standalone basis, the private sector lender reported a 3 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 3,253 crore for the reporting quarter.

Total consolidated income dropped to Rs 24,901.39 crore in the second quarter of FY2025-26 from Rs 26,880.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Standalone income, however, increased to Rs 16,239 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 15,900 crore in the same period last year.