Kotak Mahindra Life launches unit-linked term insurance plan

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance on Thursday announced the launch of a unit-linked term insurance plan that offers life cover up to 100 times of the annual premium.

The 'T.U.L.I.P' Term with Unit-Linked Insurance Plan also provides a customer the opportunity to earn returns like ULIP and additional protection against critical illnesses and accidental death.

TULIP offers the customers comprehensive protection like a term plan and also the opportunity to grow their wealth like a ULIP, Kotak Mahindra Life Managing Director Mahesh Balasubramanian said here.

Launched with eight options, he said it is aimed at taking care of customer's core financial needs.

The plan also comes with the flexibility to withdraw money in case of financial emergency. PTI DP DRR