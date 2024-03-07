Kotak Mahindra Life to deploy seven mobile medical vans in TN

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Private sector Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd under its corporate social responsibility initiative would deploy seven Mobile Medical Vans to enhance primary healthcare services in Tamil Nadu.

The company, in association with NGO- Smile Foundation-, would deploy three mobile medical vans in Chennai and two each in Tuticorin and Virudhunagar districts.

The mobile medical vans would offer service at the doorstep of the beneficiaries who seek medical assistance.

The operational expenses would be borne by Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd to ensure the efficient functioning of the mobile medical vans.

"Our goal is to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone and this initiative aligns perfectly with our core values of care and service. The initiative contributes to the betterment of national health and supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for good health and well-being," company Managing Director Mahesh Balasubramanian said. PTI VIJ SS