Kotak Mutual Fund temporarily suspends lumpsum/Switch-in subscriptions in silver ETF

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Kotak Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has temporarily suspended lump sum or switch-in subscriptions in Silver ETF Fund of Fund (FoF) in a bid to protect the interest of customers in view of the unprecedented rise in the metal price in recent weeks.

Domestic silver is currently trading at a significant premium compared to international prices due to acute scarcity in India's physical silver market, the fund house said in a statement.

In the best interest of our investors, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund suspended lump sum or switch-in investments in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund effective October 10, 2025, it said in a statement.

However, SIP (Systematic Investment Plan)/STP (Systematic Transfer Plan) investments will continue uninterrupted, it added.

This temporary restriction on lump sum/switch-in investments should not be interpreted as a negative view on silver as a commodity, it said.

The selling premium remains modest at approximately 3 per cent, and we continue to maintain a constructive outlook on silver from a long-term investment perspective, it said.

This measure is purely aimed at protecting investors from entering at inflated domestic premiums, it added. PTI DP RHL