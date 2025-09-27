Kothari Corpn partners with Italian varsity to launch footwear, fashion training hub in TN

Chennai, Sep 27 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) on Saturday said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy-based Accademia IUAD (Institute of Universal Art and Design) to establish a joint venture training centre in Tamil Nadu.
IUAD, a reputed design university in Italy, will collaborate with KICL to set up a training centre of international standards, the company said in a statement.
The proposed centre will initially focus on the footwear and fashion accessories sectors, with the potential to expand to other departments of Accademia IUAD.
This may include specialised training and education in design, fashion and related disciplines, KICL said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.
KICL said the strategic partnership aims to combine the academic expertise of Accademia IUAD with the company's business capabilities to promote skill development and create professional opportunities in the sector.