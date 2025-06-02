Kothari Industrial Corp unveils new range of agro-input products

Chennai, June 2 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has rolled out a range of agro-input products, a top official said.

The newly launched products comprises 30 high-performance Pesticide formulations categorised under 'Insecticides', 'Fungicides' and 'Herbicides', developed to meet the diverse needs of agriculture.

The city-headquartered firm, in a press release on Monday said, it has also unveiled a range of biofertilizers and organic fertilisers including two Neem-based variants offering 'eco-friendly solutions for sustainable farming practices.' KICL Executive Chairman Rafiq J Ahamed said, "We remain steadfast in our mission to stand with the farming community, delivering solutions that enhance productivity, sustainability and profitability." "This launch reaffirms our dedication to agricultural innovation and our role as a trusted partner to farmers across the country," he said.

An advanced Liquid Foliar Fertiliser - formulated to support crop growth and flowering was also launched on the occasion. These products are suitable for drone-based application as well as for normal power sprayers, having compatibility with all types of pesticides aligning with current trends and innovations in agricultural technology. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB