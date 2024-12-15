Kothari Industrial Corporation aims to open 10 Kickers brand stores by Mar 2025

Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd which has signed an agreement with France-based Royer Group for the sales and marketing of 'Kickers' brand of footwear has targeted to open 10 Kickers brand stores by March 2025, a top official said.

The company besides launching the brand in India, would also manufacture the footwear in India and would also look at exports to countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Managing Director J Rafiq Ahmed said.

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd had bagged a deal from the Royer Group for the sales and marketing of 'Kickers' brand of footwear in India and overseas.

"We are not only launching a store today. We are launching the French brand Kickers in India for the first time. We are planning to open about 10 stores before March 2025. Two stores have also been planned in Qatar." Ahmed was talking to reporters after inaugurating the first brand store at the V R Mall in the city on Sunday.

The 'Kickers' brand store would offer sandals, chappals, boots, closed shoes, and sneakers for women and men.

Consul General of France in Chennai and Puducherry Etienne Rolland-Piegue, Economic Diplomacy Officer at Bureau de France Carl Boulanger were also present at the inauguration of the retail store.

"Kickers has proven itself as a family-friendly company with its authentic, distinctive designs and we are happy to be associated with Royer Group to make a breakthrough in the retail sector and hope to start our journey with the first store in Chennai," he said.

"Through Kickers, Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd aims to set a new benchmark that is on par with international stores," he added. PTI VIJ ADB