Kothari Industrial Corporation signs MoU with BEEAH Tandeef

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Diversified conglomerate Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with UAE-based BEEAH Tandeef International Investment Ltd, to collaborate and explore potential business opportunities in Tamil Nadu, a top official said.

A consortium following the MoU would be formed which would look for business opportunities in environmental conservation, waste management, waste-to-energy and allied sectors.

BEEAH Tandeef International Investment Ltd is a subsidiary of UAE-based BEEAH Group, a prominent sustainability and environmental services organisation.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with BEEAH Tandeef, known for its world-class waste management," KICL Executive Chairman and Managing Director Rafiq Ahmed said.

"This tie-up will further help us to reach a wider base of customers across countries, and provide holistic, enduring and sustainable solutions to environmental issues in the waste management industry," Ahmed said in a company statement here on Saturday.

Ahmed exchanged documents with BEEAH Environment CEO Fahad Ali Shehail as part of signing the agreement on June 4, 2025, the company said.

As per the MoU, the two companies would combine their expertise in technology, operations and marketing to deliver sustainable, innovative and efficient solutions in the waste management industry.

The MoU further provides for their participation in government tenders and tap public private partnership opportunities particularly within Tamil Nadu, and also under Government of India's 'Swachh Bharat' initiative, the company said. PTI VIJ KH