Kothari Industrial Corporation to bring in Kickers brand into India;

Chennai, Jun 5 (PTI) City-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has signed an licensing agreement with the Royer Group of France to introduce Kickers brand of footwear and clothing products in the country.

The agreement marks the foray of Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd into the retail space.

The tie-up with Royer Group will help Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd to host Kickers retail stores in the country with the first outlet expected to be inaugurated in Chennai, a press release said on Wednesday.

A heritage brand founded in 1970, the Kickers brand of products are available in a range of footwear, apparels and accessories.

The entry of Kickers brand into India could prove a game-changer not only for KICL but for the retail fashion products as a whole, Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Managing Director J Rafiq Ahmed said.

The licensing agreement with Royer Group allows Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd to sell Kickers brand of products in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. PTI VIJ VIJ SS