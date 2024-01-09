Kottayam Port to be developed, says Kerala's Ports Minister V N Vasavan

Kottayam, Jan 9 (PTI) In order to make use of the opportunities created by the opening of the Vizhinjam International Container Transshipment Terminal at Thiruvananthapuram, the state government will develop the Kottayam port to facilitate more container traffic, state Ports Minister V N Vasavan said on Tuesday.

Vasavan, who recently took charge as the Minister of Ports, today visited the Kottayam port and inland container terminal, and said efforts will be made to bring it under the Maritime Board.

"The Kottayam port will be further developed in order to make use of the upcoming opportunities that have come up with the opening of the Vizhinjam International port," Vasavan said.

He said more barges will be brought to increase the container traffic.

As per the current market survey, the port can handle 1,000 to 2,000 containers every month, the minister said.

Vasavan added that till December 2023, a total of 5.54 lakh tonne of goods worth Rs 621.09 crore were handled through the port.

The minister said a customs revenue of Rs 81.28 crore was collected while receiving a GST of Rs three crore.

The state government owns 49 per cent of shares in the port and the remaining 51 is held by many private persons.

Later in the day, as part of establishing a water theme park, a group of experts and people's representatives visited places in Kumarakom and Cheepunkal in the district, along with the minister.

"Kumarakom would be developed as a possible tourist destination and the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative society will prepare the project estimate," he added.

Vasavan, who was the Cooperative and Registration Department minister earlier, was recently entrusted with the Ports ministry. PTI CORR RRT RRT ANE