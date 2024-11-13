Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based Floik; aims 35% revenue increase

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): Enterprise software and software-as-a-service company Kovai.co has acquired Bengaluru-based Floik for an undisclosed amount, the company announced on Wednesday.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the features of Kovai.co's AI-powered knowledge management software, Document360. Floik’s interactive demos, videos, and guides will be integrated to expand Document360’s knowledge base, benefiting over 2,500 customers globally, Kovai.co said in a statement.

"Integrating Floik's capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," said Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co.

"Floik's interactive tools will enable users to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience, empowering end-users to fully understand and utilize our software’s capabilities. We also anticipate a 35% year-on-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category," he added.

To ensure continuity in product development and customer support, six members of Floik's team have joined Kovai.co. They will be led by Floik's Chief Technology Officer, Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy.

"We are excited to accelerate Floik’s mission to democratize knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co," said Floik Founder and CEO Vartika Bansal.